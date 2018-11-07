The site of Friday night's District 1 Class 4A final between No. 2 seed Pottstown and No. 1 Pottsgrove jas been moved to Phoenixville. It was originally scheduled to be held at Pottsgrove's Rick Pennypacker Field. … Malvern Prep senior quarterback Drew Gunther, who has passed for 4,842 yards and 52 scores in his career, has committed to play for Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on. … Marple Newtown's Marlon Weathers, a multipurpose standout, closed his career with 5,390 all-purpose yards and 56 touchdowns. … Interboro's Mike Moore has carried 203 times for 988 yards and 16 scores in nine games.