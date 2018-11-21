His skills on the basketball court didn't matter that much Tuesday evening at Sankofa.
Khalil Turner's abilities were already known to everyone in attendance.
The versatile 6-foot-7 forward is the first Division I scholarship athlete the school has ever produced.
In a prepared statement that he read in front of a packed and emotional room inside the school's Kensington Avenue campus, Turner signed with Rider University. He had also considered La Salle and Morgan State.
Before he made his announcement, several friends, family and surrogate family members expressed pride, happiness and encouragement for Turner, who grew teary-eyed at times.
At Rider, Turner would join several Philadelphia-area players such as: Ajiri Johnson (Bonner-Prendergast), Kimar Williams (Constitution), Ahmad Gilbert (Constitution), Stevie Jordan (who left Conwell-Egan as a senior) and Tyere Marshall (Martin Luther King) and current Neumann-Goretti senior Chris Ings, who also committed to Rider.