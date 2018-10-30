Evan Gangi scored five goals to lead the Pitman boys' soccer team past Maple Shade, 5-0, in the first round of the South Group 1 playoffs on Monday. Justin Ruffino had two assists, and Joe O'Brien and Andrew Stoltzfus recorded one assist apiece.
***
Pitman will face Woodstown Thursday in the quarterfinals. Woodstown advanced with a 4-1 victory over Buena. Trevor Lodge scored twice and Antonio Saughelli and Chris Williams added goals.
***
In other South Group 1 action, Palmyra rolled past Cape May Tech, 8-0. Adam Janowicz and Gio Narhwold recorded hat tricks. The Panthers will play Schalick on Thursday.
***
Justin Hayes, Cole Hayman and Victor Salas scored to help Schalick move on with a 3-1 win against Lindenwold.
***
Elsewhere in South Group 1 play, Haddon Township blanked Gateway, 2-0. Brian Burns and Patrick Eife scored. The Hawks will take on Woodbury Thursday.
***
Woodbury upset Wildwood, 2-1, to advance to the quarterfinals. Norman Garcia and Jason Polanco-Navas added goals.
***
Audubon beat Penns Grove, 2-1, in the first round thanks to goals from Joe Scotto-Diluzio and Xavier Walker. The Green Wave will face Glassboro in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
***
Glassboro defeated Salem, 7-0, to move on in the playoffs. Gorkem Ozdemir and Justin Tongue scored two goals apiece. Colin Bridges, Connor Dillard and Aaron Harrison added goals.
***
Bordentown edged Point Pleasant Boro, 1-0, in the first round of the South Group 2 playoffs. Kevin Cryan scored.
***
The Scotties will play Pleasantville on Thursday. Rene Garcia had a hat trick to lead the Greyhounds past Delsea, 3-0.
***
Cinnaminson defeated Cedar Creek, in penalty kicks in other South Group 2 action. The Pirates will face Manasquan Thursday, which beat Haddon Heights, 2-0.
***
Elsewhere in the South Group 2 bracket, Oakcrest upset West Deptford, 2-1. Gabe Paz and Mason Stokes added goals.
***
Bryan Andrade's overtime goal led Sterling past Middle Township, 2-1, to advance to the South Group 2 quarterfinals.
***
Sterling will take on Delran in the next round. The Bears rolled past Barnegat, 7-1. Ryan Burrell and Cole Gifford each scored two goals. Chris Hunt, Ronan Loftus and Daniel Strohlein added goals.
***
Florence blanked Edison Academy, 7-0, in the first round of the Central Group 1 playoffs. Nick Yurcho recorded a hat trick, and Kevin Krall, Connor Kurtz and Cory Tindall scored.
***
Florence will face New Egypt in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Warriors edged South Hunterdon, 4-2, thanks to goals from Jacob Aaronson, Jonathan Olivera, Chase Sempervive and Anthony Surdo.
***
In other Central Group 1 action, Riverside defeated STEM Civics Charter, 8-0. Chet Anderson and Hunter Martinez had a hat trick.
***
Matt D'Ottavi scored two goals as Moorestown Friends beat Holy Spirit, 8-0, in the first round of the Non-Public B playoffs. Kian Canelas, Aidan Connolly, Astin Galanis, Matt Grahn, Tyley Patton and Sean Wiseman scored.
***
Elsewhere in Non-Public B play, Gloucester Catholic beat Ranney School, 2-0. Chayse Rand scored. The Rams will play Doane Academy in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
***
Seneca edged Hammonton in penalty kicks in the first round of the South Group 3 playoffs. The Golden Eagles will face Lacey in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Lacey is coming off a 2-1 win over Absegami.
***
Cherry Hill West defeated Highland, 3-1, in other South Group 3 playoff action. Zach Bruno scored two goals. The Lions will take on Ocean City Thursday.
***
Ocean City advanced to the quarterfinals with a 7-1 victory over Timber Creek. Hunter Paone scored two goals, and Matt Brook, Jadin Eafrati, Fisher Hudak, John Lindsay and Luke Varallo added goals.
***
Elsewhere in South Group 3 play, Michael Donaghy scored two goals as Triton beat Deptford, 4-1. Brandon Daisey and Evan Samalonis scored. The Mustangs will play Moorestown in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
***
Arturo Serano scored in Washington Township's 2-1 win over Millville in the first round of the South Group 4 playoffs. The Minutemen will face Egg Harbor Township Thursday.
***
Egg Harbor Township moved on to the quarterfinals with a 2-0 victory against Atlantic County Tech. Ahmad Brock and EJ Martin scored.
***
In other South Group 4 action, Vineland lost to Jackson Memorial, 3-0, in the first round.
***
Jackson Memorial will take on Kingsway in the quarterfinals. The Dragons beat Toms River North, 5-2, thanks to a hat trick from Sean Fatiga.
***
Elsewhere in the South Group 4 bracket, Rancocas Valley lost to Howell, 2-1. Tyler Marlin scored for the Red Devils.
Seneca blanked Manasquan, 8-0, in the quarterfinals of the Central Group 2 playoffs. Sophia Abate and Olivia Quagliero combined for five goals. The Golden Eagles will take on Ocean Township, which beat Lawerence 2-1, in the semifinals on Wednesday.
***
In other Central Group 2 action, Wall Township defeated Delran, 6-0. Zelda Wagner and Rea Cranwell scored two goals apiece. Wall Township will play Robbinsville Wednesday in the semifinals.
***
Halle Dreger and Miranda Mason each scored two goals as West Deptford rolled past Oakcrest, 7-0, in the quarterfinals of the South Group 2 playoffs. The Eagles will face Cedar Creek Wednesday.
***
Cedar Creek edged Lower Cape May, 1-0, to advance to the semifinals. Tori Wilson scored.
***
Elsewhere in South Group 2 play, Sierra Giuliano scored to help Delsea beat Lacey Township, 2-0. The Crusaders will take on Pinelands Wednesday. Pinelands moved on to the semifinals with a 2-1 win over Sterling.