A fight that originated in the stands after Olney beat host West Philadelphia Friday night has resulted in both teams forfeiting the rest of their respective seasons.
Each team had just one game left in the regular season though both would have made the playoffs. Olney would have played Southern this week to determine the third seed in the Public League Liberty division.
Instead, Southern will host Boys' Latin Friday night at 6:30 p.m.
Last Friday, the Trojans had kneeled on the ball to run out the clock, defeating the Speedboys, 20-8, just before players from both teams talked trash in the customary handshake line.
No pushing or shoving occurred during that time, according to someone at the game. Both coaches eventually restored some order. Minutes later, however, a fight broke out in the stands. Multiple players from each team became involved.
Police officers responded to the scene. The decision to forfeit the remainder of each teams' games was mutually decided and agreed upon by the principals of both schools, according to Jimmy Lynch, the executive director of athletics for the School District of Philadelphia.