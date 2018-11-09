Euan Forrest and Hale Lombard scored Thursday as the Hill School boys' soccer team defeated Mercersburg Academy, 2-0, to advance to its record seventh PAISAA state tournament final in the last eight years.
Forrest scored in the 17th minute, finishing a corner kick from Sam Beckett. The Blues made it 2-0 in the 66th minute on a Lombard finish. Alan Kim made three saves for the clean sheet.
Hill School will face Springside Chestnut Hill next Wednesday in a rematch of last year's state final, won 2-0 by the Blue Devils.
Springside Chestnut Hill advanced with a 1-0 win over Kiski Prep. Luke Greenberg scored the only goal.
Alex Loomis scored the game-winning penalty kick as Baldwin took down Penn Charter, 4-3, in the PAISAA Tournament semifinals. Relly Ladner, Gia Vicari, and Brianna Wright scored in regulation for the Bears, who will play Episcopal Academy in next Wednesday's final at Immaculata University.