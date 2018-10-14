Jon-Luke Peaker opened the game with a pair of rushing touchdowns as Bishop McDevitt rolled past Lansdale Catholic, 34-7, on Saturday. Quarterback Lonnie Rice recorded two scores for the Lancers (6-2), who bounced back from last week's 41-0 loss to West Catholic.
Ben Gerber threw a pair of touchdown passes as Haverford School handed Germantown Academy its first loss of the season, 38-11. Daiyaan Hawkins returned an interception for a score.
Malik Johnson accounted for three touchdowns passing and two running as Boys' Latin remained unbeaten with a 54-14 rout of KIPP DuBois. Tahmir Perlote and Keon Wise also scored on the ground for the Warriors (6-0), who have outscored their opponents by a 245-44 margin.
Mike Moore carried the ball 32 times for 144 yards and four touchdowns in Interboro's 29-27 win over Chichester.
Keed Kpoto, Quasir Cottman, and Hunter Whitlock scored on the ground as Cardinal O'Hara rolled past Neumann-Goretti, 28-6.
With his two sacks against Spring-Ford on Friday, Owen J. Roberts defensive lineman Aidan Hayward passed Nick Duliakas (21 sacks) as the school's career leader in sacks with 23 for his career.
Nkosi Graham had two goals as Holy Ghost Prep remained unbeaten with a 2-1 decision over Pennsbury. The Firebirds improved to 15-0-1 on the season.
Bailey Moyer netted two goals as Central Bucks West blanked Great Valley, 2-0. Dylan Smith only needed to make one save for his 11th shutout of the season.
Aiden Hudon and Connor Lynch scored as Spring-Ford beat West Chester Henderson, 2-1.
Matt Rossi scored late in the second half as Conestoga beat Unionville, 1-0. The Pioneers are now 15-1 on the season.
Kyle Sullivan's goal in the 68th minute gave Hill School a 4-3 win over Hun School in Mid-Atlantic Prep League action. Zach Barrett, who tied the game at three, found Sullivan for a top-shelf goal.
Sophia Broadhurst's header in overtime lifted North Penn past Archbishop Ryan, 1-0.
Simi Bleznak was solid in net as Baldwin defeated Agnes Irwin, 3-0. Samantha Baron, Relly Ladner, and Giavanna Vicari found the back of the net for the Bears.
Cardinal O'Hara held off Kennett, 3-1, behind goals from Makalia Ley, Marisa Lobb, and Michelle Matteo.
Nikki Foller-Moll scored the lone goal in Perkiomen Valley's 1-0 victory over Methacton. Sydney Marasco sent a through ball to Foller-Moll on the right flank. She was able to get behind the defense and sent a low driven shot into the far left corner of the net.
Kayley Smith and Dale Zimmeran had two goals apiece in Ridley's 5-1 triumph over Interboro.
Gianna Zweier's first-half goal propelled Strath Haven past Unionville, 1-0. The Panthers improved to 12-2-1 on the season.
Bella Torres assisted on JoJo McShane's goal as Springside Chestnut Hill held off Westtown, 1-0.
Emma van der Veen notched a hat trick as Agnes Irwin handled Baldwin, 4-0. Marissa White also scored for the victors.
Josephine Palde, Isabella Palde, and Logan Clouser each had two goals in Hill School's 7-0 win over Hun School. Hill finished with a 28-0 advantage in shots.
Grace Hirst paced a balanced attack with two goals as Methacton took down Interboro, 8-0. The Warriors end the regular season with an 11-7 mark.
Elaina Lee and Jacey Caplan of Owen J. Roberts won the Pioneer Athletic Conference doubles championship. The duo outlasted Dina Nouaime and Tina Prince of Methacton, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, in the final.
Haverford High won the Central League Championships meet at Rose Tree Park. The Fords finished with an overall score of 44, which was eight points better than Lower Merion. Joey Litvin of Lower Merion won the race with a time of 16:34.0.
Haverford, which went undefeated during the regular season, won the Delco Championships last Saturday.
Grace Forbes and Abby Loiselle took first and second as Strath Haven claimed the Central League Championships. Forbes (18:55.4) and Loiselle (20:04.2) helped the Panthers obtain an overall score of 29. Strath Haven also won the Delco Championships last week.