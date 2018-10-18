The Lower Moreland girls' tennis team defeated Gwynedd Mercy, 5-0, to win the District 1 Class 2A title. The Lions' singles teams won in dominant fashion, only dropping one game between three players. Nikole Lisovyy and Elizabeth Berzin both beat their opponent 6-0, 6-0. In the second singles match, Lower Moreland's Ally Cheiken defeated Gwynedd Mercy's Isabella Kellner, 6-0, 6-1.