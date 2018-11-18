Nasir Robinson and Tyreke Brown each recorded touchdowns Saturday as the Penns Grove football team beat Salem, 14-7, in the South Group 1 finals to win the Red Devils' first championship since 2012.
Penns Grove held Salem's offense, which scored more than 40 points six times this season, in check and forced three turnovers. Jamar Dada Johnson had two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Both of his interceptions came when the Ram threatened in Penns Grove territory.
***
Wade Inge's four rushing touchdowns led Williamstown past Rancocas Valley, 56-20, to win the South Group 5 final for the first time since 2012. He finished the game with more than 300 rushing yards. Jonathan Collins added three rushing scores and Julian Gravener scored on the ground.