"I think back to when I first started, I thought it was just going to be like if you knew football, you could do it. Then when I did some practice games, I was like, 'Nope, that's not enough. I still stink. I'm not good at this. I'm bored with myself,' " Romo said. "Like I told him, it's a long season so just put your head down and keep getting better and better, and you'll wake up and the season will be right towards the end."