The Flyers appear to be snakebitten by early-season injuries, and on Friday they might have suffered another one. Right winger Travis Konecny left practice early after getting hit on the inside of his right foot by an Ivan Provorov shot.
After practice, Flyers executive vice president and general manager Ron Hextall had no immediate news on Konecny.
"I don't know if there will be an update," Hextall said. "If it comes in, I will let you know, but hopefully nothing comes in."
After Konecny was hit by the puck, he went to the bench in noticeable pain. He talked to trainer Jim McCrossin, returned to the ice briefly, but could not continue and left practice for good with McCrossin.
Konecny was not available for comment afterward.
It's been a rough time for Flyers forwards.
Left winger James van Riemsdyk, the Flyers' prized free agent, suffered a lower-body injury last Saturday in the second game of the season, a 5-2 loss at Colorado. The Flyers said he would be out five to six weeks.
On Wednesday, center Nolan Patrick suffered an upper-body injury in the Flyers' 7-4 win at Ottawa. Patrick got hit in the face with a stick and later was slammed into the boards by Mark Stone and left the ice. The Flyers announced on Thursday that he would be out seven to 10 days.
Counting Konecny, the Flyers have 12 available forwards.
Corban Knight could help the team at forward, but Hextall said the center isn't ready to play. Knight, who had a strong preseason, suffered an upper-body injury during a 4-2 exhibition loss to the New York Rangers on Sept. 27.
"He needs a little more practice time," Hextall said. "He is getting close. I watched today, and he needs a little more contact, but he is getting close."
When asked whether Knight, 28, will stay with the team when healthy, Hextall replied, "We will wait and see where he is health-wise. "Right now, I would say he would probably stay."
Goaltender Michal Neuvirth, who suffered a groin injury on Sept. 21, remains on the Flyers' injured reserve. He began practicing with the team this week.
Neuvirth said "it is tough to say" how close he is to returning. "I think I am seeing the doctor tomorrow, and we will see what he says."
Hextall said he sees progress with Neuvirth.
"He is certainly getting there," Hextall said. "Now, it is more [a case] of building up his tolerance to stand up to a game. Every day, he gets a little bit closer. He is certainly not too far away."
The Flyers goalies are Brian Elliott and Calvin Pickard, who earned his first win with the team Wednesday at Ottawa. He was claimed on waivers on Oct. 2 from Toronto.
Would the Flyers keep three goalies once Neuvirth is healthy?
"We will have to deal with that at the time," Hextall said. "It is not an ideal situation. But if that is what is right for the hockey club, that is what we will do."
Notes: The Flyers (2-2) host the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Saturday's 1 p.m. game at the Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers opened their season with a 5-2 win at Las Vegas, last year's Stanley Cup loser, which is off to a 1-4 start. … This will be the Flyers' second home game, and they are hoping for a better showing after Tuesday's 8-2 loss to San Jose. "That game was definitely not what we are all about," Provorov said. "We want to go out tomorrow and prove that we are a better team and shouldn't disappoint our fans like that." … Tickets to the Flyers' Feb. 23 outdoor game at Lincoln Financial Field against the Penguins will go on sale at 10 a.m., Tuesday, on Ticketmaster.