Notes: The Flyers (2-2) host the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Saturday's 1 p.m. game at the Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers opened their season with a 5-2 win at Las Vegas, last year's Stanley Cup loser, which is off to a 1-4 start. … This will be the Flyers' second home game, and they are hoping for a better showing after Tuesday's 8-2 loss to San Jose. "That game was definitely not what we are all about," Provorov said. "We want to go out tomorrow and prove that we are a better team and shouldn't disappoint our fans like that." … Tickets to the Flyers' Feb. 23 outdoor game at Lincoln Financial Field against the Penguins will go on sale at 10 a.m., Tuesday, on Ticketmaster.