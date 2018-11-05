Charlie Manuel, Hall of Famer? It could happen.
Four months after his prized pupil, slugger Jim Thome, was enshrined in Cooperstown, Manuel was listed among 10 candidates eligible for induction on the "Today's Game Era" ballot, the Hall of Fame announced. Results of the voting will be announced on Dec. 9.
Manuel, who guided the Phillies to five consecutive division titles from 2007 through 2011 and a World Series championship in 2008, is among three former managers on the ballot, joining Davey Johnson and Lou Piniella. Also up for consideration: Harold Baines, Albert Belle, Joe Carter, Will Clark, Orel Hershiser, and Lee Smith for their careers as players, and late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner.
A 16-person committee appointed by the Hall of Fame will vote on the "Today's Game Era" ballot, with 12 votes required for election. The committee meets twice in a five-year period and not again until 2021. Two years ago, former commissioner Bud Selig and ex-Atlanta Braves general manager John Schuerholz were elected.
Manuel, 74, racked up 1,000 wins in 12 seasons as a manager, nine with the Phillies. He led a team to a first- or second-place finish nine times, and his .548 winning percentage ranks 16th all-time among managers with at least 1,000 victories.
Before becoming a manager, Manuel was a hitting coach, most notably with the powerful Cleveland Indians offenses in the late 1990s.