Manuel, who guided the Phillies to five consecutive division titles from 2007 through 2011 and a World Series championship in 2008, is among three former managers on the ballot, joining Davey Johnson and Lou Piniella. Also up for consideration: Harold Baines, Albert Belle, Joe Carter, Will Clark, Orel Hershiser, and Lee Smith for their careers as players, and late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner.