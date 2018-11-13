Kapler, 43, moved year-round to Philadelphia last year after being hired to be Phillies manager, but he still owns a residence in Malibu, which is west of Los Angeles. The fire began 25 miles away in the Woolsey Canyon before quickly moving toward the ocean. Kapler, who was raised in nearby Reseda, Calif., and his two sons are both safe. Kapler's younger son, Dane, is a student at Malibu High, which is closed because of the fire.