The Phillies have invested a lot of resources in trying to bolster their outfield depth in recent years. In 2015, they used the 10th overall pick on Cornelius Randolph, a high school kid from Georgia. A year later, they used the first overall pick on Mickey Moniak, a high school kid from Southern California. And last year, they used the eighth overall pick on Adam Haseley, a star outfielder from the University of Virginia. They also used $4 million in 2015 to sign Jhailyn Ortiz, a power-hitting right fielder from the Dominican Republic. It was the largest international signing bonus in franchise history.