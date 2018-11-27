His xFIP — an advanced metric that is often preferred over ERA — was the second-best in the majors at 2.61. The Phillies value pitchers — and batters — who can control the strike zone. Corbin was just one of four pitchers last season to record a strikeout rate greater than 11 per nine while maintaining a walk rate lower than 2.25 per nine innings. The others were Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, and Jacob deGrom — all three of whom were Cy Young finalists.