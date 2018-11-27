If Patrick Corbin had any trouble imagining what he would like in a Phillies uniform, then he just needed to look towards left field on Tuesday afternoon as he toured Citizens Bank Park.
Corbin, one of the premier pitchers on the free-agent market, came to Philadelphia on Tuesday as the Phillies presented their sales pitch and flashed his face — with a Phillies cap attached — onto the scoreboard. It is no secret that the Phillies will be active this winter. And Corbin could be the first move they make.
Team president Andy MacPhail expressed last month that he would like to see the Phillies' righthander-heavy starting rotation become a bit more balanced. Signing Corbin would do that. The lefthander had a 3.15 ERA last season with Arizona as he made his second All-Star team. He's 29 and struck out a career-best 11.1 betters per nine innings last season.
The Phillies know that Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are still at least two weeks away from making their decisions. Harper lives in Las Vegas, the site of the Winter Meetings, and it is expected that superagent Scott Boras will want to make his client the star of the show, which begins December 10. But that will not stop the Phillies from being active earlier than that.
Signing Corbin would be a move that makes the Phillies — and their vault of money — even more attractive to Harper or Machado. Those superstars would be joining a team with a rotation headed by Aaron Nola, Jake Arrieta and Corbin. Corbin's addition could also allow the Phillies to use one of their young starters — Nick Pivetta, Vince Velasquez, and Zach Eflin — as trade chips.
The free-agent market is usually filled with pitchers whose best years are behind them as teams pay for past performances. But there is enough evidence that Corbin is getting better. He had Tommy John surgery in 2014 and was shuffled to the bullpen in 2016. He bounced back. Last season, he relied less on his four-seam fastball and greatly improved his sinker and slider.
His xFIP — an advanced metric that is often preferred over ERA — was the second-best in the majors at 2.61. The Phillies value pitchers — and batters — who can control the strike zone. Corbin was just one of four pitchers last season to record a strikeout rate greater than 11 per nine while maintaining a walk rate lower than 2.25 per nine innings. The others were Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, and Jacob deGrom — all three of whom were Cy Young finalists.