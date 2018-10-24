It's been nearly 10 years since Brad Lidge dropped to his knees and waited for teammates to engulf him — marking the end, finally, of Philadelphia's championship drought. Twenty-five years of near-misses and not-so-near-misses preceded that moment. The Phillies, after a game that took three days to play, were world champs. The city was back on top.
Where were you when Lidge struck out Eric Hinske to clinch the World Series? Who was with you when you watched it? What were you thinking about? Did you wish someone was still alive to see it? Or were you grateful that a loved one was still around for it? Who was on the receiving end of your first phone call afterward?
The 10th anniversary of the clincher will be next Monday, Oct. 29, and we want you to help us take a trip back to that memorable night. Share your memories in an email to me at mbreen@phillynews.com before 11 p.m. Sunday, and I might include your response in a coming story.