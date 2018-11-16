Middleton's comments are meaningful at a time when the markets for Harper and Machado are still developing. Given that both players are seeking contracts of at least 10 years in length and with an average annual value that exceeds Zack Greinke's free-agent record of $34.4 million, it's unclear how many teams are really in the mix. Three of the usual big-market suspects — the Yankees, Chicago Cubs, and Los Angeles Dodgers — have indicated they don't intend to pursue Harper, leaving the Phillies as the apparent front-runner.