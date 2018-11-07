One way would be making a trade. Hazen's preference is almost certainly to unload ace Zack Greinke — and most of the $95.5 million that he is owed through 2021. But Hazen might have more luck moving Ray. Not only is the 26-year-old lefty eight years younger than Greinke and one year removed from posting a 2.89 ERA and 218 strikeouts in 162 innings, but he also is under club control and due for relatively reasonable raises through arbitration for the next three seasons.