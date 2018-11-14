The Phillies strengthened their commitment to analytics on Wednesday by replacing pitching coach Rick Kranitz with his assistant Chris Young.
Young, whose promotion was first reported by The Athletic, joined the Phillies after spending seven seasons in the scouting departments of the Astros and Padres. The Phillies promoted Young after two teams — including a division rival — began eyeing him as a candidate to be their pitching coach.
Young, 37, brought an analytical mindset to the team's pitching staff and carries a similar approach to manager Gabe Kapler, who has surrounded himself with analytically-inclined coaches. Young was also responsible for position the outfielders for the team's defensive shifts.
Kranitz, 60, joined the Phillies in 2016 as Pete Mackanin's bullpen coach before being promoted to assistant pitching coach in 2017. Kapler promoted him to pitching coach after he was hired before last season. He had a good rapport with the team's staff and oversaw the development of their young starters. But the rotation finished the season with the fifth-worst ERA in the National League.
Young pitched seven seasons in the minors before ending his career with the Camden Riversharks in 2008. A decade later, he finally reaches the majors as he returned to the area where his playing career began with his first call to the big leagues. And now, after being a sought-after commodity, he's a major-league pitching coach.