Righthander Tom Eshelman, who won the Paul Owens Award as the organization's best minor-league pitcher in 2017, was left unprotected. The 24-year-old was roughed up last season at triple A as he registered a 5.84 ERA in 140 1/3 innings. But Eshelman, who was a second-round pick in 2015, could be worth a flier in the Rule 5 draft. He was excellent in 2017 and has great command. The Phillies also left off 24-year-old righthanded relievers Luke Leftwich and Seth McGarry, who could be primed to be selected after pitching well in the Arizona Fall League. Daniel Brito, a 20-year-old, smooth-fielding shortstop, was left unprotected but has yet to reach double A. Catcher Deivi Grullon could also be drafted after hitting 21 homers at double A.