Curtailing teams' ability to steal signs via electronic means was among the top items on the GMs' agenda during their sessions this week. Many team and league officials believe increased paranoia over sign-stealing has contributed to further slowing the pace of play. … Rhys Hoskins and Carlos Santana are among the major-leaguers who traveled to Japan to face a team of Japanese all-stars. Kapler said he wasn't concerned with which positions they play. The Phillies intend to use Hoskins at both first base and left field and Santana at first base and third base next season. … Right-hander Vince Velasquez, who lives in Southern California, met Klentak for lunch on Tuesday.