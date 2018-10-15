When Iverson led the Sixers to the 2001 NBA Finals and was named league MVP, Reebok signed him to a lifetime deal. In addition to the $800,000 the former guard receives annually, the contract famously includes a trust fund worth $32 million that Iverson can't touch until 2030, when he turns 55. It's been reported that when he can access it, he'll only get half as part of a divorce settlement with his ex-wife Tawanna.