Saric averaged 14.6 points and 6.7 rebounds last season. He has career averages of 13.7 points and 6.5 points in 159 games through two seasons. The Sixers acquired him in the 2014 NBA draft, and the Croatian spent two seasons playing professionally in Turkey before joining the team. He finished the 2016-17 season as the runner-up for the NBA rookie of the year.