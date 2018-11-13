Sitting on a stage in a black zip-up hoodie and sweatpants at the 76ers practice facility in Camden, Jimmy Butler was the main event of an introductory press conference.
The past few days have moved fast for Butler since the Sixers acquired him and Justin Patton on Saturday in a trade that sent Dario Saric, Robert Covington, Jerryd Bayless and a second-round pick to Minnesota.
That's why he was the only one on stage not wearing a suit.
General manager Elton Brand, owner Josh Harris, and Patton were all dressed for the occasion, but Butler's suit was in a bag that didn't arrive in Philadelphia before he had to take the stage.
It seemed fitting for a guy that drives a minivan and whose hobbies include dominoes and card games. Butler may have been dressed down, but he wasted no time getting down to business and sharing his main goal: competing for an NBA championship.
"I know that this city thrives on and loves guys that just compete and want to win," he said. "If you haven't been able to tell by now, I think I'm that guy."
Butler, 29, has averaged 20-or-more points since the 2014-15 season, the year he was named the NBA's most improved player. He is also a four-time all-star, and been named to four all-defense second teams.
Harris said employing three of the top-20 players in the league — Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and now Butler — gives the Sixers a better chance at reaching their ultimate goal.
"Over the summer Brett and I mentioned that we wanted to add elite talent," Harris said. "My commitment to our team is that we will bring a championship to Philadelphia."
Butler's fallout with the Timberwolves, as well as his trade request, was widely documented. The news of the trade to the Sixers was met with public concern about whether or not Butler would be a problem in the locker room.
Brand said he spoke to many of Butler's coaches and teammates and he heard nothing but good things.
"You wouldn't really know unless you're around me every day," Butler said. "I love my teammates, I don't think there's many of them that would tell you that I'm a bad teammate."
Butler will head to Florida to join the Sixers in Orlando and is expected to make his debut Wednesday night against the Magic.