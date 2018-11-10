In May, after the Celtics eliminated the Sixers from the playoffs, Brown acknowledged that he and the rest of the franchise had to demand more of Embiid and Simmons, had to get tougher on them. Well, here comes a veteran star who believes he has earned the right to be as hard on them as he has to be, and this may turn out to be the truest, sternest test of The Process, of the Sixers' shot at greatness. Here comes Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia, and he doesn't do soft.