The Rockets traded seven players and a first-round pick to get Paul from the Clippers, because they were close, but they needed someone to pair with James Harden. They put the organization's head in the tiger's mouth – obligating the team to a max contract for a talented 32-year old with an injury history – and it got them to Game 7 of the Western Conference finals against Golden State. (They might be defending champions right now if Paul hadn't torn his hamstring in Game 5 as the Rockets took a 3-2 series lead.)