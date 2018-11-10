MEMPHIS – The 76ers just got their third star.
The team will acquire All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round pick, according to league sources. The teams will likely execute the trade on Monday. Teams usually have 48 hours to take physicals after the trade call. Trades are normally finalized after the players pass their physical.
As a result, don't expect any of the involved players to participate in games until the trade is finalized. The Sixers face the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday night at the FedExForum.
The team will also play the Miami Heat on Monday at AmericanAirlines Arena. So the earliest Butler is expected to play for the Sixers is Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center.
He and the Sixers expect to reach a deal on a long-term contract this summer, according to ESPN.
That makes sense, because they will have his Bird rights once the trade becomes finalized.
The Sixers can offer offer him a five-year, $190 million max contract next summer. Teams that don't have his rights would only be able to offer Butler a four-year, $140 million max contract in free agency.
Trading for Butler was the best option for a Sixers squad determined to settle for nothing less than an A-list talent to play alongside their two young stars.
That's because the Sixers failed in their bid to go 'star hunting' last summer despite being among a small number of teams with available cap space at the time for max deals. This summer, they'll be one of 13 squads that will be able to offer max salaries. Two other teams — the Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns — should be at least close to max-level money to tender offers.
Philly hoped that free agents are eager to join forces with Simmons and Embiid. However, most A-list free agents are expected to re-sign with their own team, strongly consider joining LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers, or go somewhere where they will be an alpha dog. They will be hard-pressed to do that with the Sixers, who are without question Embiid's team.
But now, they'll get a four-time All-Star and four-time All-Defensive second-team selection, who would immediately make the Sixers (8-5) a more competitive team. The 29-year-old is fourth in the league in steals at 2.4 per game while averaging 21.3 points.
Patton was the 16th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He was drafted by the Chicago Bulls. The 6-foot-11 center was traded that day along with Butler to the Timberwolves. He spent most of the season with the Iowa Wolves, Minnesota's G-League affiliate. The 21-year-old made one appearance (four minutes) with the Timberwolves as a rookie.
Patton, who is out with a broken fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot, has been injured plagued during his career. The Timberwolves didn't pick up his third-year option, meaning he'll become a free agent in July.
Covington and Saric started alongside Embiid in the Sixers' starting frontcourt, while Bayless was a reserve combo guard.
Saric was drafted by the Orlando Magic with the 12th overall pick in 2014 and immediately traded to the Sixers. However, the power forward spent two seasons playing for Anadolu Efes of the Turkish Basketball League before joining the Sixers for the 2016-17 season. The Croatian finished that season as the NBA Rookie of the Year runner-up.
The Sixers acquired Covington a few weeks after being waived by the Houston Rockets in October, 2014. The undrafted small forward developed into an All-Defensive first-team selection last season.
Meanwhile, Bayless signed a three-year deal with the Sixers in 2016. He was projected to be the team's starting point guard, but was limited to just three games during the 2016-17 season due to a wrist injury. He gradually saw his playing time decrease last season. Bayless has been sidelined this year with a left knee strain.