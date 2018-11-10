The Sixers will have to add some three-point shooting at some point between now and the playoffs. Butler brings a lot of offensive abilities, particularly with his ability to create his shot and finish at the rim (relative to Covington). If his three-point percentage were 10 to 20 points higher, he really would be an ideal fit. He has gotten more efficient over the past couple of years, with a .502 effective field goal percentage and a respectable .361 mark from downtown. That's right around where Covington has been throughout his career. It's Saric where they lose a crucial skill set without getting any replacement. He really struggled from behind the arc to start the season, but, against the Pacers on Wednesday night, we saw how much different this team looks when it has a four-man on the court who is knocking down shots from long range (Saric was 6-for-13 in a six-point win over Indiana after starting the season shooting .232 from beyond). We also saw that last season, when Ersan Ilyasova arrived and enabled Brown to have a four-man capable of stretching defenses out even when Saric was on the bench.