But in doing so, they parted ways with key pieces – Dario Saric and Robert Covington – from the team's transition from the league's worst team in 2015-16 to a second-round playoff participant last season. Those two starters where packaged along with reserve Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round pick for all-star swingman Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton from the Minnesota Timberwolves.