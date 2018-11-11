MIAMI – With Saturday's blockbuster trade, the 76ers are once again considered an Eastern Conference title contender.
But in doing so, they parted ways with key pieces – Dario Saric and Robert Covington – from the team's transition from the league's worst team in 2015-16 to a second-round playoff participant last season. Those two starters where packaged along with reserve Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round pick for all-star swingman Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton from the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Joel Embiid touched on losing Saric and Covington following Saturday night's 112-106 overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum. They did not compete due to the pending trade.
The teams will likely execute the trade on Monday. Butler is expected to make his Sixers' debut on Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center.
"Dario and Cov gave us a lot the past couple of years," said Embiid. "I felt like we were starting to play really well together and figure it out.
Embiid added that Saric was finding himself again, after being marred in a shooting slump the first 10 games. The all-star center pointed out that Covington was an NBA all-defense first-team selection who knocked down shots.
"I felt like we were starting to like really figure out how to play with each other," Embiid said. " But it's business. I got to move on, love those guys, wish them luck.
"I miss them. I love them. I got to keep in touch with them."
Embiid said he doesn't know Butler personally. He knows that Butler has a reputation of being a confrontational leader, but he's not bothered by that if it's used to elevate the team.
Embiid even spoke to Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns and guard Andrew Wiggins, who both reportedly had strained relationships in Butler. They told him that he and Butler would get along.
That's because both players are determined to win. And Butler is the missing piece the Sixers have been searching for to pair with Embiid and Ben Simmons.
The four-time all-star and all-defensive second-team selection was third in the league in steals heading into Sunday's NBA action at 2.4 per game. He's also averaging 21.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 block.
The Sixers head into Monday night's game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena with 8-6 overall and 1-6 road record.
They were a preseason favorite to contend for the conference title. However, that expectation changed when it became obvious their roster wasn't capable of going far in the postseason.
They were outclassed in contests against the conference's elite squads, the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks.
The Celtics defeated the Sixers 105-87 in the season opener on Oct. 16 at TD Garden. Then the Bucks defeated the Sixers, 123-108, at Fiserv Forum eight days later. And the Sixers suffered a 129-112 setback to the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 30.
"He's a good player, obviously," Embiid said of Butler. "I think he's going to help us a lot offensively, especially defensively, too. He's one of the best defensive players in the league.
"So I'm excited to see where he takes us and how much better we are going to look."