He went to the rim 2 minutes into the game and missed a bunny. At the beginning of his ruinous third-quarter cameo, Fultz gave up a chance to score or be fouled against Gordon Hayward. Hayward promptly drove hard to the rim at the other end and drew a foul. After a few decent moments in the first half, Fultz spoiled whatever good feeling he'd produced. He was disinterested, disengaged and more than a little confused. He did not play in the fourth quarter.