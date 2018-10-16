That's the only conclusion anybody could possibly draw given all that has transpired in the Eastern Conference since the Sixers' five-game loss to the Celtics in last year's semifinals. First, Boston's injury-riddled rotation erased any doubt about its legitimacy by taking LeBron James and his supporting cast to a decisive seventh game before finally bowing out. The Celtics then kept the entire gang together through free agency, re-signing Marcus Smart while welcoming back all-stars Irving and Hayward from the injuries that had ended their seasons. The transaction page might say that Danny Ainge's offseason was limited in its scope, but the additions of Irving and Hayward effectively juiced the Celtics bench with an almost unimaginable level of talent in the form of Smart and the breakout star of the 2018 postseason, point guard Terry Rozier. Together, they represent two-fifths of the starting unit that toppled the Sixers in five games. On Tuesday, presumably, they'll be wearing warmups when the action starts.