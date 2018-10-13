So, can the Sixers overcome the Celtics and Raptors? I'm not sure. Though I agree Embiid and Simmons will be even better this year, as will the vastly underrated Dario Saric. I think the Sixers' offensive firepower may not be as good as last year, particularly if Markelle Fultz and Simmons make up the backcourt for a significant amount of time. I worry that the Sixers will miss Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova. One of the team's great strengths last year was its ability to run. Embiid would clear the boards, pass to Simmons who would fly down the court and invariably find Ilyasova or JJ Redick for an open three. But the Sixers have not replaced Belinelli and Ilyasova with any spot-up three-point shooters. Fultz, on balance, may be an amazing scorer due to his ability to drive to the hoop, but he does not look like he has made any improvement from beyond the arch. When Simmons and Fultz are paired in the backcourt, they could set an all-time NBA record for having a backcourt that didn't hit one three-point shot during the entirety of the previous season (granted, Fultz only took one three-pointer while Simmons attempted 11). Having them in the backcourt goes against the current trend in the NBA of teams relying on excellent three-point shooting. The only remaining dependable three-point shooter is Redick and using Fultz as the "shooting guard" will invariably take minutes from him.