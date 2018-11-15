Fultz is no longer working with Hanlen, whom the team hired to work with him last summer in Los Angeles. Hanlen proclaimed back then that Fultz would be an NBA All-Star this season if fully healthy. The trainer has received criticism on social media for overhyping Fultz, who hasn't displayed major improvement early in the season. But Hanlen recently created a controversy by claiming Fultz is "still not healthy," while defending himself in a now-deleted tweet. According to sources, Fultz is physically healthy. However, it's no secret that his shooting woes are mental.