On the flip side, one can argue that Fultz's biggest attribute thus far has been his ability to stay out of the way. That's not as backhanded of a compliment as it might sound. His athletic gifts are obvious, and they manifested themselves in a tangible — at times highlight-worthy — benefit at least once or twice on both nights. His length alone brings an element to the Sixers' team defense that McConnell cannot hope to provide. His ability to cover ground with the ball in his hand is impossible to ignore in transition. But there remains a passive, deferential element to his game that is impossible to ignore for a team that needs to get to a point where it is dictating the action for 48 minutes. We have yet to see a player who is comfortable consistently attacking the rim and using his ball-handling ability to break defenses down by getting into the paint. His assist percentage — an estimate of the number of buckets that he assisted on while on the court, as calculated by Basketball-Reference.com — is closer to Amir Johnson's than McConnell's, and it is roughly a third lower than Simmons'. Every trip to the foul line seems to be a study in desperation, a living snapshot of a player attempting to tunnel his way out of his own head. In the NBA this season, there is only one player who has logged as many minutes as Fultz has who has a lower True Shooting Percentage.