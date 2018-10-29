Fultz was the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. His third-year option is for $9.7 million. Simmons was drafted first in 2016. He'll make $8.1 million next season. Meanwhile, Saric was drafted 12th by the Orlando Magic in 2014 and immediately traded to the Sixers. He spent his first two seasons playing professionally in Turkey before joining the Sixers for the 2016-17 season. His fourth-year option is for $3.48 million.