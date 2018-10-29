The 76ers have picked up the options on the rookie-scale contracts of Ben Simmons, Dario Saric and Markelle Fultz, league sources said Monday, confirming a report by The Athletic.
The team also have until Wednesday's deadline to decide whether to pick up the third year on Furkan Korkmaz's deal. The second-year guard hadn't been notified of the team's decision as of this weekend. A source said the team hasn't decided whether to pick up Korkmaz's option.
The Sixers like Korkmaz's scoring ability, but are still unsure about retaining him. They might try to trade him.
The Sixers, however, were long expected to pick up the contract options for Simmons (fourth year), Dario Saric (fourth) and Fultz (third). If the options weren't picked up, the three would have become free agents after this season.
Fultz was the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. His third-year option is for $9.7 million. Simmons was drafted first in 2016. He'll make $8.1 million next season. Meanwhile, Saric was drafted 12th by the Orlando Magic in 2014 and immediately traded to the Sixers. He spent his first two seasons playing professionally in Turkey before joining the Sixers for the 2016-17 season. His fourth-year option is for $3.48 million.
Korkmaz's deal for next season would be $2.03 million. One reason for not picking it up is to save on cap space. But his salary is not going to be a deal-breaker. If they still have enough money to acquire a maximum-salary free agent, the $2.03 million won't make much of a difference.
Last season, the Sixers declined the $6.3 million, fourth-year option of Jahlil Okafor before trading him to the Brooklyn Nets.
Simmons and Saric will be eligible to receive multi-year contract extensions starting with the 2020-21 season.