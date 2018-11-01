The 76ers have released the latest version of their "City Edition" jersey, and this year, they pulled directly from one of Philly's most iconic exports: the Rocky movie franchise.
The jerseys will premiere at the Sixers' Nov. 9 game against the Hornets at the Wells Fargo Center. That will be among the eight dates you can see Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and JJ Redick fly around the court in the duds, including the last three Fridays in November.
The Sixers jerseys are unique in that they don't say "Philadelphia" anywhere. The player's number is surrounded by 13 stars, which represent not only the 13 original colonies but also the look of the canvas of the ring of the Apollo Creed-Rocky Balboa fight in Rocky. ESPN has a great explainer of how these jerseys came together.
The gray of the uniforms — which was controversial, because "gray is dull" according to the ESPN story — is inspired by what Balboa wore while training throughout the city. The shorts have a red, white and blue waistband — that represents Balboa's championship belt — and there's a "PHILADELPHIA, USA" on the bottom of the jersey.
The team traveled all across Philly to recreate iconic scenes from the movies.
T.J. McConnell volunteered to pose in a Northern Liberties meat locker.
" 'If we're gonna do this, I want to go all out,' " he recalled telling team officials. " 'I want to be in the meat locker.' " The team would not let him punch the frozen slabs. "I was told they were so frozen solid, I might legitimately break my hand."
Most teams are in the process of unveiling the latest version of their City Edition jerseys. Here's a swing through the coolest of the bunch.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are rocking turquoise duds with an homage to the state's Native American heritage.
The Magic are playing off their name for a mystical look.
The Bulls are the only other NBA team to not have a team or city name on the front of the jersey.
The Timberwolves are honoring … who else, but Prince.
The Denver Nuggets' new jerseys are throwing it back with a riff on the logo the franchise sported in the '80s. These are an instant classic.
And with one of the most creative approaches, the Brooklyn Nets are paying tribute to a legend with their juicy "Brooklyn Camo" jerseys. The pattern is modeled off rapper Notorious B.I.G. and the Coogi sweaters he wore while rising up the charts in the early '90s.