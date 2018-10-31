– Ben Simmons needs to take better care of the ball and make better decisions. Even though he recorded his sixth double-double, the Sixers point guard quickly became a liability. Kawhi Leonard stole the ball from him near the three-point line 33 seconds into the game while Simmons was looking in the direction of Joel Embiid, who was near the foul line. His second turnover came exactly 60 seconds later. This time, Simmons drove the lane and passed the ball backward instead of trying to score on Pascal Siakam. His bad pass went directly to Leonard. Simmons went on to finish with a career-worst 11 turnovers.