It is true that Fultz's three-point shooting percentage has increased (it's actually at 30.8 percent), but that would have been true if he'd only made one three this season, and he hasn't done much more than that. Fultz has made just four threes in 13 attempts through 11 games, and is so hesitant to shoot from distance and a non-threat when he does that defenses have completely ignored him on the perimeter.