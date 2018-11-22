The Markelle Fultz saga is officially a mess.
The Athletic has reported that the 76ers reserve point guard is now dealing with a right wrist injury on top of a right shoulder ailment. According to the report, sources with knowledge of Fultz's thinking said the second-year player would prefer a fresh start with another NBA team.
But Raymond Brothers, Fultz's agent, denied on ESPN that his client expressed an interest in leaving Philadelphia.
"I have given no indication to Elton Brand or anyone else that Markelle would prefer to be traded," Brothers said. "My focus is to get Markelle healthy. End of the story."
This news come one day after Brothers informed the Sixers that Fultz wouldn't practice or play in a game until after he sees a shoulder specialist. That visit is scheduled for Monday.
However, Fultz was on the bench with his teammates during Wednesday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Wells Fargo Center. He also attended Wednesday's pregame walk through.
And on Tuesday, he participated in the Sixers' light workout hours after Brothers said he wouldn't practice or play until his Monday visit with a shoulder specialist.
The news that Fultz would see a specialist came six days after he lost his starting position to JJ Redick and one day after Brown chose to play T.J. McConnell in the second half against Phoenix Suns instead of Fultz.
The 20-year-old is averaging 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season. He was the first overall draft pick in 2017.
The Sixers moved up two spots and gave the Boston, the Sacramento Kings' 2019 first-round pick in order to select Fultz. But he played a total of just 17 games this past season due to what the Sixers called shoulder soreness. However, multiple sources said he had the "yips."
Fultz plans to remain with the team at least until Monday.
Asked about The Athletic story, Sixers general manager Elton Brands said, "Seriously, I have not read the story." He said he didn't want to comment further.