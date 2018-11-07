It's early in the season but the normal wear and tear is already taking its toll on the Sixers.
Mike Muscala suffered a facial laceration during practice on Tuesday. Though his status was not known immediately following practice, Muscala was officially listed as doubtful for Wednesday's road game against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night's NBA injury report.
"He got hit in the eye and nose," Brett Brown said Tuesday. "We don't know his status for tomorrow."
Muscala missed the first three games of the season with a lingering ankle sprain. Through eight games with the Sixers he is averaging 7.4 points in 20.6 minutes per game off the bench.
Robert Covington, who is experiencing lower back soreness, is listed as questionable against the Pacers. Brown praised Covington's defense and noted that the lower back soreness is not a result from any one specific injury.
"If you go back and look at the multiple back-to-back games, and we've got two more coming up, and the China trip and we jumped into this thing," Brown said. "I'm proud of our guys we're getting through all this, we've got to navigate this initial phase of a tough year and keep on going. But, Robert is feeling it a little bit in his lower back."
Jerryd Bayless (sprained left knee) and Zhaire Smith (left foot surgery) remain out as they rehab from injuries.