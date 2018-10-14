The Sixers are looking for him to be a modern-day playoff guy, tough and versatile like twin brothers Marcus and Markieff Morris, who play for the Celtics and Wizards, respectively. They're looking for him to anchor the second unit. The problem is Chandler hasn't practiced or played in a game since straining his left hamstring on Sept. 28 in a preseason game against Melbourne United. He's expected to be sidelined for at least the first two to three weeks of the regular season.