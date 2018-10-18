For the past year, Tyrone Johnson has been the producer on Mike Missanelli's popular radio program on 97.5 The Fanatic, where he hasn't been afraid to mix it up at times on air with the popular sports talker. Now Johnson is getting his own show.
Johnson will team up with current Good Day Sacramento anchor and reporter Krystle Rich to launch Sixers Outsiders, a new program that will air after most Sixers games (excluding West Coast games and Christmas) following Sixers Postgame Live on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The show will also air live on the newly-launched MyTeams app.
According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, Johnson and Rich will offer opinion and analysis on the night's Sixers' game and turn to social media for live interaction with fans. The show will launch on Oct. 20 following the Sixers' matchup against the Orlando Magic at the Wells Fargo Center, but Sixers fans can get a sneak peak of the new show on Oct. 18 during Sixers Postgame Live.
"I think the show will be refreshing and unique and I can't wait to get started," Johnson told the Inquirer and Daily News. "I would like to thank Mike Missanelli for giving me the platform that allowed this to be possible."
Prior to joining The Fanatic, Johnson produced Buck Sexton's nationally syndicated show for iHeartMedia, and spent time at New Jersey 101.5 and WHYY. But he's been a welcome presence on Missanelli's show, where his increasing willingness to argue and voice his opinions has livened-up the highly-rated show.
"Tyrone's great because he'll call Mike out on things and they'll disagree. His career has really blossomed," said Eric Johnson, the Fanatic's program director.
Though Rich is coming from Los Angeles, she's a South Jersey native and a Rutgers graduate who spent time as a producer at both ESPN and the NFL Network, and ran her own show for Time Warner Cable. She's also a longtime Philadelphia sports fan, which a quick scan of her Twitter account quickly reveals.
NBC Sports also announced the hiring of former ESPN NBA reporter Tom Haberstroh as a national NBA reporter, where he'll focus on the Sixers and all teams within the regional sports network, which include the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, and Washington Wizards. Haberstroh will make his debut tonight on NBC Sports Washington ahead of the Wizards' matchup with the Miami Heat.
"I am beyond thrilled to join the NBC Sports team and can't wait to get started," Haberstroh said. "Where else can you contribute to game coverage on every night of the week while also providing innovative content on digital platforms? From my seat, there's no better place to offer insight to loyal and knowledgeable fans across the country and beyond."
The moves comes just days after NBC Sports launched the new MyTeams app, which David Preschlack, president of NBC Sports Regional Networks, described as the largest non-game investment in the regional sports network's history.
"I can't really emphasize this enough. We're in investment mode in these businesses," Preschlack said.