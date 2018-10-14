Borek Dockal's long-awaited return to the Czech Republic national team was a rousing success.
The Union playmaker assisted on both Czech goals in a 2-1 win at Slovakia on Saturday in the UEFA Nations League.
Here are the highlights:
It was Dockal's first game for the Czech national team in over a year. His last game came at the end of the qualifying cycle for this year's World Cup. The Czech Republic finished third in its group, and the program decided to give other players the stage for a while.
Dockal intended to make his return last month, but an ankle injury sidelined him from the Czechs' Nations League game against Ukraine. Upon returning to full health, he was called up again by new coach Jaroslav Šilhavý, and given the captain's armband.
That led to a banner headline in Czech newspaper Blesk calling Dockal "Captain America," and depicting him on the back page as the comic book superhero.
Saturday's game was Dockal's 36th all-time for the Czech national team in a six-year tenure that includes the 2016 European Championship.
Dockal is likely to play again when the Czechs play at Ukraine in Kharkiv on Tuesday. ESPNews will televise the game in the United States, with kickoff set for 2:45 p.m.
After that, Dockal will return to Philadelphia to rejoin the Union. Their next game is their last home contest of the regular season, against the rival New York Red Bulls (3 p.m., 6ABC).
Three other Union players are with their national teams for games in the next few days. Andre Blake and Cory Burke will likely play for Jamaica against the small Caribbean island Bonaire in the Concacaf Nations League on Sunday (6 p.m., ConcacafGo.com); and Fafa Picault will be on the United States squad that faces Peru in East Hartford, Conn., on Tuesday (7:30 p.m., ESPN2 and UniMás).