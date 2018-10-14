Three other Union players are with their national teams for games in the next few days. Andre Blake and Cory Burke will likely play for Jamaica against the small Caribbean island Bonaire in the Concacaf Nations League on Sunday (6 p.m., ConcacafGo.com); and Fafa Picault will be on the United States squad that faces Peru in East Hartford, Conn., on Tuesday (7:30 p.m., ESPN2 and UniMás).