But to implement it will not happen tomorrow, I can promise you. We did the same in [Red Bull] Salzburg, and it took us two years at least to implement it. The first year, we exchanged the whole team, almost, and in the first year we were not winning the championship. We were dropping out in the semifinal of the [Austrian] Cup. And by the end of the season, everybody was asking if the coach was the right one. But that was the start of a very successful project, and I think we can do the same here.