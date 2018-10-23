Concacaf's tournament will run from Nov. 1-21 at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. It will take so long because there are 34 teams involved, and two group stages: the first with five or six teams per group, and the second with three teams per group. The first- and second-place teams in each second-round group will qualify for next year's World Cup. The first-place teams will also play a championship game for bragging rights.