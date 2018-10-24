WASHINGTON — Wayne Rooney is a little more than three months into his tenure with D.C. United, but it feels as if he's been around for longer.
The Englishman has done so much to revitalize Major League Soccer's original superpower, yet has fit into the locker room so seamlessly, that it's easy to forget United had just two wins all year when he arrived in mid-July.
Since then, United has rocketed so far up the standings that it clinched a playoff berth on Sunday. After languishing in last place in early summer, D.C. could finish as high as fourth in the East, and could be the Union's first-round playoff opponent next week.
Rooney has 12 goals in 19 games for D.C., including eight goals in the seven-game homestand the team started on Sept. 12. They have come in all shapes and sizes, from tap-ins to volleys to a spectacular 35-yard free kick against Toronto FC earlier this month.
Stars have led runs in MLS before: Didier Drogba in Montreal, Thierry Henry in New York, David Beckham in Los Angeles. But a midseason turnaround such as this is nearly unprecedented in MLS.
"This is what he seems to love to do: just play and win," said United manager Ben Olsen, a Harrisburg-area native, after the Toronto game. "His habits are so contagious to some of our young guys, how to go about the game and make the right play and dig in when you need to. … Nobody else can look at that and not follow his lead."
As proof, look at Rooney's signature play in D.C. to date. It isn't a goal, but a half-the-field sprint to steal the ball before launching an attack that a teammate finished.
That teammate, Luciano Acosta, has also been key to United's success — and to Rooney's success individually. A smart Argentine playmaker, he has 10 goals and 17 assists, and works especially well with Rooney.
"We just enjoy playing with each other. We both play to each other's strengths," Rooney told reporters after Sunday's playoff-clinching win over New York City FC. "He's the one who's going to get ball and run at defenders. … He comes in a bit away from the goal, [I] give him the ball, and then get in the box. It's great to play with players like that, because you know they are always going to create your chances and create chances for themselves."
The new stadium has mattered, too, in part because of how it affected United's schedule. After playing two early-season games at other local venues, they've played 15 times at Audi Field since July 14,
While Rooney has helped fill the stands, his celebrity status wasn't the only reason D.C. signed him. The team needed not just a star, but also someone who would help restore their tradition of trophies.
D.C. won three of MLS' first four championships, from 1996 to 1999. In 1998, it won the Concacaf regional title and a series against the South American champion that made the team the king of the Western hemisphere. And the city has been long accustomed to hosting soccer stars.
Marco Etcheverry and John Harkes led those early title-winners. In 2003, Hristo Stoichkov made United his last stop 11 years after he won the European Cup with Barcelona. A year later, it was Freddy Adu's first stop as the most-hyped 14-year-old in American soccer history. And before all of them, Dutch legend Johan Cryuff called the city home in the NASL era.
In this decade, there have been no stars and just one title: the 2013 U.S. Open Cup. Crowds that used to be among MLS' biggest became some of its smallest, sapping the soul from RFK Stadium's famed bouncing bleachers.
Now the spotlight is shining on D.C. again. Yet while Rooney is a big reason for it, he hasn't gone chasing it. Unlike MLS' other marquee imports this year, he doesn't have Zlatan Ibrahimović's outsized ego or Carlos Vela's Hollywood looks.
Compare Rooney to Washington's other big sports stars, too. The exuberance that defines Bryce Harper and Alex Ovechkin isn't his style. In fact, Rooney's loudest pronouncement so far has been how happy he is to live in a quiet suburb with his wife and children.
In turn, Washington hasn't made Rooney into a spectacle. A city of diplomats and politicians doesn't find Rooney's global fame curious in the way that some Philadelphians do with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.
Nor does Olsen, who played for United from 1998 to 2009 and became their head coach a year later. But that doesn't mean he isn't enjoying it.
"This has been a lot of fun the last two months," he said.
It looks like the fun won't be stopping any time soon.