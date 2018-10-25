The modern Yankee Stadium doesn't have the same mystique and aura as the one that stood across 161st Street for decades. But the current big ballpark in the Bronx still has ways to get in your head — especially for soccer.
Like most baseball diamonds, Yankee Stadium can't fit a full-sized soccer pitch within its playing surface. It has a 70-yard-wide field, the minimum allowed by FIFA regulations.
This has the potential to cause problems for the Union in two ways Sunday. One is obvious: A team that likes to spread its wingers wide can't do that so easily on a narrow field.
That has been a focus for the Union in practice all week. Their grounds crew painted extra lines on the practice fields outside Talen Energy Stadium to reinforce how Sunday's game will be different from others.
"We went through an 11-vs.-11 [scrimmage] today, and I'll just say it was crowded," Curtin said Thursday. "It does have an influence on the game. … You can't force things up the middle of the field because they intercept you and then they hit you quickly on the break."
The other is more subtle, and perhaps more dangerous for the regular-season finale (4:30 p.m., PHL17). Manager Jim Curtin likes his defense to press high and force turnovers. A small surface can cause traffic jams, and New York has players who are experts at getting out of them
The orchestrator of those breaks is Maxi Moralez, an Argentine who's one of MLS' best playmakers. He has missed the last two games with a leg injury, but is expected to return Sunday. He is great at playing passes over and through back lines, setting up superstar striker David Villa to score.
"Moralez is a handful," Curtin said. "If someone is going to play a pass that leads to a goal in their group, he's the most likely candidate. And Villa is incredible at timing those runs to get in behind."
It will be a big task for Union centerbacks Auston Trusty and Mark McKenzie, but they've shown they can handle it.
When the Union beat City, 2-0, in mid-August at Talen Energy Stadium, Trusty held Villa to two shots and held Moralez to one chance created. In this past Sunday's game against the Red Bulls, even though the Union lost, McKenzie kept striker Bradley Wright-Phillips from having any shots on goal. Wright-Phillips didn't even touch the ball once in the Union's 18-yard box.