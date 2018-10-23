The Tropicana, with its popular Quarter entertainment area, has always had a Vegas vibe. Now it's opening a sportsbook, the Inquirer/Daily News has learned.
The casino located at the southern end of the boardwalk will become the seventh in Atlantic City to accept wagers on sporting events, possibly by the end of the week.
"The plan," said Joe Asher, the CEO of the the company running the sports book, "is to open Thursday subject to DGE approval."
The Division of Gaming Enforcement oversees regulation for New Jersey. Asher's company, William Hill-US, also runs the sports betting operation at the Ocean Resort casino on the north end of the boardwalk, as well as at Monmouth Park. They are the largest sportsbook operation in Nevada.
Asher said a temporary facility was opening up at the Tropicana near Chickie's & Pete's restaurant while a more elaborate area was built on the casino's second floor.
The Tropicana will join Ocean Resort, Resorts, and Bally's among boardwalk establishments offering sports betting. The Borgata, Golden Nugget and Harrah's have sports betting in the town's marina district.
Delaware's racetracks have had sports betting since June and Parx is hoping to open two locations in southeastern Pennsylvania by December. One will be at its main location in Bensalem, while another would be at the off-track betting parlor at 7th & Packer in South Phladelphia.