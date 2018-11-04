WASHINGTON — While the Eagles rested, the NFC East-leading Washington Redskins labored.
Maybe things really are beginning to turn around for the Eagles, especially when they gained in the standings during their bye week.
The Redskins still own the top spot in the NFC East, but it may not last for long if there are more performances such as Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at FedEx Field.
Washington is now 5-3 while the 4-4 Eagles return to action Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field against the Dallas Cowboys.
"I think to be 5-3 and sitting in first place is great," said Redskins quarterback Alex Smith, who completed 30 of 46 for 306 yards, one touchdown and one interception for an 82.3 passer rating. "I feel we have a lot of room for improvement, myself included, a lot of room to get better."
That's for sure based on Sunday's result.
The narrative this year is that the NFC East is weak, and Washington didn't dissuade this line of thinking.
The Redskins offensive struggles came against a Falcons team that entered the game 30th in scoring defense, allowing 30.3 points per game.
Washington didn't help matters by being penalized 10 times for 147 yards.
How hard is it to win while committing so many penalties?
"It's impossible," said Redskins coach Jay Gruden whose team must still face the Eagles twice.
Not only were the Redskins inconsistent on offense, but they had to do it with a makeshift line. Their best lineman, left tackle Trent Williams was out following thumb surgery. Early in the first quarter, left guard Shawn Lauvao was sidelined for the rest of the game with a left knee injury.
Right tackle Morgan Moses went down with a knee injury, but he returned. Then midway through the third quarter right guard Brandon Scherff left the game for good with a shoulder injury.
And the Eagles thought they were banged up on the offensive line.
To illustrate the Redskins offensive line woes, on one fourth-quarter play they were called for holding by two offensive linemen, Moses and Geron Christian.
The situation was so bleak that Gruden said after the game if there was another offensive line injury, he would have used defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis at guard. Ioannidis, the Temple product, had a team-leading eight tackles and one of the Redskins two sacks.
"This is a league of next man up and if they called upon me to do that I would have been ready," Ioannidis said.
Maybe due to the offensive line injuries, the ageless Adrian Peterson looked every bit of his 33-years of age. He rushed for 17 yards on nine carries.
The defense wasn't much better even with the addition of safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who was acquired during Tuesday's trade deadline from Green Bay. He started in Washington's secondary, but even with Clinton-Dix, there were open receivers all over the place for Atlanta.
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, the pride of Penn Charter, completed 26 of 38 for 350 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Atlanta, 4-4 and winners of three in a row, also rushed for 154 yards, a healthy 6.4 yards per carry.
"Those are awful numbers," Redskins cornerback Josh Norman said.
It all led to a question Eagles fans and maybe the players and coaches will be asking – was this performance, that ended a three-game winning streak for the Redskins, an aberration, or a sign of things to come in the second half?