The postal Inspector General found that trying to "process mail on fewer machines" and "shifting some mail from a two-day to a three-day service standard," which postal officials projected would save $1.6 billion over the last two fiscal years, had saved a far more modest $323 million, mostly through future "cost avoidance." This effort included shutting down 17 mail-processing facilities and partial consolidation of 21 others, increased automation of sorting and other jobs done by hand, and the use of larger, but slower, mail-sorting runs.