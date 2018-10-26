Neil Stein, 77, the trailblazing, jet-setting restaurateur who helped ignite a sleepy Center City dining scene and brought sidewalk dining to Rittenhouse Square, died Oct. 25 at his Center City apartment, apparently of natural causes, said one of his daughters.
Mr. Stein, son of a grocer from Mount Airy, created such destinations as the Fish Market, Marabella's, Rock Lobster, Striped Bass, and Rouge in a career that spanned several decades. His empire began collapsing in late 2001, when a bank and, later, tax authorities came calling. Mr. Stein pleaded guilty to tax evasion and in 2006 served 10 months in state prison. In recent years, he had been plotting a return to the business.
Friends and competitors described him as a visionary.
"He began the real renaissance of Center City," said Stephen Starr. "Without Rouge [which opened in 1998], there would have been no Parc," Starr's $14 million-a-year restaurant at 18th and Locust Streets. "Rittenhouse Square was barren."
"He was the man who made restaurants a destination before food and restaurants were cool," said Michael Schulson, whose restaurants include Sampan, Harp & Crown, and Double Knot. "He was the man that paved the road for people like myself and Starr to be able to do what we do in this city."
"He always held himself out with dignity — no matter what the situation," said Nino V. Tinari, who was not only his criminal attorney but a close friend. "He also was a philanthropist and gave to so many people." Mr. Stein partnered with former Phillies center fielder Garry Maddox on a barbecue challenge that was an annual fund-raiser.
He is survived by daughters Mimi Milou and Maggie Wasserman, sons Eric and Perry Milou; nine grandchildren; and a sister, Sheryl Borish, owner of the Marathon Grill chain.
Maggie Wasserman said a memorial service would be private.